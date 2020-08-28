X

Police ID decomposed body found in river near downtown Athens

Police identified a body found in the North Oconee River on Aug. 18 as Anthony Milsap, 35, of Athens.
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Athens-Clarke County police have identified a decomposed body found earlier this month in the North Oconee River.

The remains were identified as Anthony Milsap, 35, of Athens, police spokeswoman Victoria Hunter said.

The body was found Aug. 18 in the river near North Avenue and Martin Luther King Parkway in Athens. Police did not provide the cause of death or any information about the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Milsap’s body.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 706-705-4775.

