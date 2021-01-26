Police: Home Depot employee stole $156K in gift cards

Last week, Gwinnett County police said a teenager was arrested after he was accused of stealing nearly $1 million from the Kroger store where he worked.

According to police, 19-year-old Tre Brown created more than 40 returns for non-existent items in December and January, including lottery tickets that were never sold, spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said. Those returns, which ranged in price from $75 to more than $87,000, were then placed on several credit cards, investigators said.

With his stolen money, Brown bought two cars, clothes, guns and shoes, according to police.

In a separate case in Cobb, a gas station employee stole lottery tickets worth $2,561 while he worked, according to police.

Dereco Montfort, who worked at the RaceTrac on Floyd Road in Mableton, was caught on a surveillance camera grabbing tickets, scratching them off and scanning them to see if they were winners, his arrest warrant states.

“Said accused admitted to police that he would steal about three lottery tickets per shift almost every time he would go to work, which was five times a week,” the warrant states.

An officer found six lottery tickets in Montfort’s pocket during the arrest, according to police. He was charged with theft by taking.