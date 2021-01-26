Police: Home Depot employee stole $156K in gift cards

A Stockbridge man is accused of stealing more than $156,000 worth of electronic gift cards while employed at Home Depot, according to Cobb County police.
Andrew Jean-Baptiste, 32, was arrested Saturday and charged with theft by deception, Cobb jail records show. He was released the same day after posting $35,000 bond.
Jean-Baptiste, who worked at an office on Paces Ferry Road, is accused of sending the gift cards to his personal email accounts, his arrest warrant states.
“Said accused did, between January and November 2018, use his position as a Home Depot employee to send E-Gift cards to email accounts that he set up himself, or were provided to him from a third party, in the amount of $156,330 U.S. dollars,” the arrest warrant states.
Jean-Baptiste was the latest person accused of felony theft against their employer.
Last week, Gwinnett County police said a teenager was arrested after he was accused of stealing nearly $1 million from the Kroger store where he worked.
According to police, 19-year-old Tre Brown created more than 40 returns for non-existent items in December and January, including lottery tickets that were never sold, spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said. Those returns, which ranged in price from $75 to more than $87,000, were then placed on several credit cards, investigators said.
With his stolen money, Brown bought two cars, clothes, guns and shoes, according to police.
In a separate case in Cobb, a gas station employee stole lottery tickets worth $2,561 while he worked, according to police.
Dereco Montfort, who worked at the RaceTrac on Floyd Road in Mableton, was caught on a surveillance camera grabbing tickets, scratching them off and scanning them to see if they were winners, his arrest warrant states.
“Said accused admitted to police that he would steal about three lottery tickets per shift almost every time he would go to work, which was five times a week,” the warrant states.
An officer found six lottery tickets in Montfort’s pocket during the arrest, according to police. He was charged with theft by taking.