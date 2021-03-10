Police: Hall County teacher used Snapchat to send explicit photo to student

A Flowery Branch High School teacher was arrested after allegedly sending a sexually explicit photo of himself to a student, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
According to investigators, Matthew “Tyler” Stubbs, 25, of Duluth, sent the photo Saturday on Snapchat to one of his 16-year-old students. On Tuesday, school officials placed Stubbs on leave and contacted the sheriff’s office.
Stubbs was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, police said. He was being held without bond Wednesday at the Hall jail.
A special education teacher, Stubbs coached the varsity girls soccer team, according to the school’s website. He was in his third year at the school.
Stubbs’ arrest is at least the third in recent weeks in North Georgia involving inappropriate activity and students.
In January, the North Cobb Christian School band director was arrested and charged with child molestation for an alleged sexual relationship with a former student. Craig Godfrey is free on a $50,000 bond.
Last month, a 30-year-old substitute teacher was arrested and charged with 19 counts of child molestation in Carroll County. Ameila Marie Ressler, who lives in Carrollton, is accused of masturbating in front of students in a Mt. Zion Elementary School classroom. She remained in the Carroll jail without bond Wednesday.