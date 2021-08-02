Police: Coweta baby dies after mom uses drugs, falls asleep in tub with him

An infant died while in the bathtub with his mother, who took drugs and then fell asleep, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The baby boy, whose name was not released, was found unresponsive in the Lassetter Road home June 9, the sheriff’s office said. He later died at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
On Friday, the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Anslie Brantley, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children, the sheriff’s office said.
Brantley was arrested in Alamo, about two hours southeast of Sharpsburg, without incident and returned to Coweta, the sheriff’s office said. She was being held without bond Monday.
