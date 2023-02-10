X
Police confiscate dozens of animals

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Law enforcement confiscated 56 dogs, two horses and five chickens from a residence in Milton on Feb. 8, according to Fulton County.

Fulton County Police and Animal Services coordinated with the Georgia Department of Agriculture to serve a search warrant at the property as part of an investigation into possible animal cruelty. The animals were removed at that time and sent to animal services in Fulton and Gwinnett counties, according to a news release.

Fulton’s SWAT and Special Operations Unit were involved. The investigation continues, and warrants for fleeing and eluding have been issued in connection with the case.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

