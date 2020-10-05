Police: Cobb couple allowed 3 kids to live with garbage, drugs, bugs

Michael Paul Bell, 42, and Heidi Leigh Roberts, 34, were arrested Thursday when they were found unconscious in bed next to a bag containing suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe and two syringes, their arrest warrants state. Both were charged with possession of meth.

But conditions inside the home near Powder Springs led to additional charges, according to Cobb police. An 8-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy also lived in the home in filthy conditions, police said.