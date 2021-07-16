ajc logo
Police: 18-year-old killed man in DeKalb to protect younger brother

DeKalb County investigators said they believe Tyrique Dawkins, 19, was killed after pointing a gun at a teenager's head.
DeKalb County investigators said they believe Tyrique Dawkins, 19, was killed after pointing a gun at a teenager's head.

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man this week in DeKalb County was protecting his younger brother and won’t be charged, according to police.

Investigators determined that Tyrique Dawkins, 19, approached the 18-year-old from behind and pointed a gun at his head Wednesday evening at a Covington Highway gas station. The 18-year-old, whose name was not released, was able to get away from Dawkins, according to police.

Dawkins then is accused of physically assaulting the teen’s 16-year-old brother.

“Dawkins then physically assaulted the teen and shot at him,” a spokeswoman for DeKalb police said in an emailed statement. “That’s when the 18-year-old fatally shot Dawkins in defense of his brother.”

No details were released about what prompted the incident.

The 18-year-old was shot in the ankle, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

