X

Peter Gotti, mob boss and older brother of ‘Teflon Don,’ dies in prison

One-time Gambino crime family boss Peter Gotti died Thursday at age 81. (Mike Albans/New York Daily News/TNS)
One-time Gambino crime family boss Peter Gotti died Thursday at age 81. (Mike Albans/New York Daily News/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

National & World News | Updated 2 minutes ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Peter Gotti, the older brother of notorious New York mafia boss John Gotti, has died in federal prison, according to reports.

The 81-year-old former mobster died of natural causes at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. He had been suffering from thyroid problems and was blind in one eye, according to The Associated Press, which cited a source who asked to remain anonymous.

Peter Gotti, who claimed he had turned his back on the gangster lifestyle, failed to win an early release to avoid dying in prison.

James Craven, the attorney who appealed for Peter Gotti’s released, once remarked that “Stevie Wonder could see” the former boss was not a danger to the public, according to the New York Post.

He was convicted in 2003 and had served nearly 18 years of a 25-year term for racketeering and other felonies he committed after taking over the helm of the Gambino family empire for the younger Gotti, who also died in prison in 2002 while serving a life sentence for murder and numerous other crimes. The younger Gotti was 61 and had cancer.

After Peter became boss, he reportedly spent as much as $70,000 on bounties to hunt down Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, John Gotti’s former underboss who became a key witness in the federal case against the family in exchange for a 1991 plea deal.

Peter Gotti was the acting boss of the Gambinos from 1999 to 2002, the year he was arrested in Brooklyn.

In this June 4, 2002, file photo, Peter Gotti, center, is escorted out of the Waterfront Commission following his arrest in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti, has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Gotti, 81, died of natural causes while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., said the person, who could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
In this June 4, 2002, file photo, Peter Gotti, center, is escorted out of the Waterfront Commission following his arrest in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti, has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Gotti, 81, died of natural causes while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., said the person, who could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Credit: MIKE ALBANS

Credit: MIKE ALBANS

Peter was known to be friendly and down-to-earth, which stood in stark contrast to the flamboyance and ruthlessness of his younger brother.

But the man’s amiable nature made him ill-equipped to lead the Gambinos, according to Lewis Kasman, a former mobster himself and close confidant of John Gotti. The media nicknamed the younger Gotti the “Dapper Don” because of his expensive suits and silvery slick-backed hair, was also dubbed the “Teflon Don” after a series of acquittals made him appear untouchable.

Peter Gotti, on the other hand, was a sanitation worker and a “regular knockaround guy who didn’t let his title go to his head,” said Kasman.

“He was trying to do his brother’s bidding and he had a tough task,” he said. “A lot of the captains were very upset with him because he wasn’t a strong boss. The Lucchese family walked all over him.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.