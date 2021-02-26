Peter Gotti, mob boss and older brother of ‘Teflon Don,’ dies in prison

After Peter became boss, he reportedly spent as much as $70,000 on bounties to hunt down Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, John Gotti’s former underboss who became a key witness in the federal case against the family in exchange for a 1991 plea deal.

Peter Gotti was the acting boss of the Gambinos from 1999 to 2002, the year he was arrested in Brooklyn.

In this June 4, 2002, file photo, Peter Gotti, center, is escorted out of the Waterfront Commission following his arrest in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti, has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Gotti, 81, died of natural causes while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., said the person, who could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Credit: MIKE ALBANS Credit: MIKE ALBANS

Peter was known to be friendly and down-to-earth, which stood in stark contrast to the flamboyance and ruthlessness of his younger brother.

But the man’s amiable nature made him ill-equipped to lead the Gambinos, according to Lewis Kasman, a former mobster himself and close confidant of John Gotti. The media nicknamed the younger Gotti the “Dapper Don” because of his expensive suits and silvery slick-backed hair, was also dubbed the “Teflon Don” after a series of acquittals made him appear untouchable.

Peter Gotti, on the other hand, was a sanitation worker and a “regular knockaround guy who didn’t let his title go to his head,” said Kasman.

“He was trying to do his brother’s bidding and he had a tough task,” he said. “A lot of the captains were very upset with him because he wasn’t a strong boss. The Lucchese family walked all over him.”