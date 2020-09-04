Pet food sold at stores across the U.S. recalled due to mold levels

A company that produces dog food at affordable stores across the country has voluntarily recalled some of its brands due to a harmful amount of a mold by-product.
Sunshine Mills Inc., an Alabama-based pet food company, issued the recall Thursday due to the levels of Aflatoxin, a naturally occurring mold by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus posing the potential of making dogs sick, according to a Food and Drug Administration news release. No adverse health effects have been reported due to the products, but the measure was taken as a precaution.
“Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian,” according to the release.
The potentially toxic element in the products was uncovered by a routine sampling performed by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, showing a sample of a single 4-pound bag of one lot of the product contained elevated levels of Aflatoxin. The affected products were distributed in retail stores nationally. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves.
The products affected are listed below:
FAMILY PET Meaty Cuts 4 lb. /14 lb./ 28 lb.
Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors
HEARTLAND FARMS Grilled Favorites Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor 14 lb./31 lb.
HAPPY LIFE Butcher’s Choice Dog Food 16 lb.
There are no other Family Pet, Heartland Farms or Paws Happy Life products or other lot codes of these products affected by this precautionary recall. The products are sold at Dollar General and Family Dollar.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills Inc. between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday at 800-705-2111, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.
This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.