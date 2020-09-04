Pet food sold at stores across the U.S. recalled due to mold levels

Sunshine Mills Inc., an Alabama-based pet food company, issued the recall Thursday due to the levels of Aflatoxin, a naturally occurring mold by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus posing the potential of making dogs sick, according to a Food and Drug Administration news release. No adverse health effects have been reported due to the products, but the measure was taken as a precaution.

“Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian,” according to the release.