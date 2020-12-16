Pest control company fined $50K for killing geese in Johns Creek

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has determined that a pest control company is responsible for the July deaths of 26 geese at a Johns Creek apartment complex.
Now, the state plans to fine the company, Trutech Wildlife Service, for $50,000, according to Channel 2 Action News. One employee was also cited for failing to have a permit to put down the poison that killed the geese, the DNR told the news station. Trutech did not respond when contacted by Channel 2.
In mid-July, officers were called to the Estates at Johns Creek apartment complex on Addison Lane, according to Capt. Todd Hood with Johns Creek police.
“During the initial investigation, officers located several geese throughout the complex,” Hood wrote in a social media post. “In all, 26 deceased geese were located at the scene.”
Amanda Keys, who lives in the complex, told Channel 2 she hopes the large fine will prevent others from exterminating wildlife.
“Whoever did it, that doesn’t seem enough,” Keys said. “I feel that maybe some jail time or something. I mean, these are federally protected animals.”
State officials said a federal wildlife agency is also investigating the incident.