Pest control company fined $50K for killing geese in Johns Creek

Now, the state plans to fine the company, Trutech Wildlife Service, for $50,000, according to Channel 2 Action News. One employee was also cited for failing to have a permit to put down the poison that killed the geese, the DNR told the news station. Trutech did not respond when contacted by Channel 2.

In mid-July, officers were called to the Estates at Johns Creek apartment complex on Addison Lane, according to Capt. Todd Hood with Johns Creek police.