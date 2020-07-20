26 dead geese found at Johns Creek apartment complex

Police and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were investigating Monday after 26 dead geese were found at an apartment complex in north Fulton County.
Officers were called Wednesday to the Estates at Johns Creek apartment complex on Addison Lane, according to Capt. Todd Hood with Johns Creek police.
“During the initial investigation, officers located several geese throughout the complex,” Hood wrote in a social media post. “In all, 26 deceased geese were located at the scene.”
State DNR officers were also called to the complex, where they collected and documented the dead birds, police said. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife department is also assisting with the investigation. No further details about the incident were released.
Anyone with information on the dead geese is asked to contact Cpl. Zach Hardy with Georgia DNR at 1-800-241-4113 or Detective Raymond Moeller with Johns Creek police at 678-474-1590.