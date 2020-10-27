Person critical after shooting near Georgia school

One person remains in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near a Columbus school, according to multiple news outlets.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of 38th Street, news station WTVM reported.
The incident happened near Fox Elementary School and Fox Community Center, news station WRBL reported.
The victim was brought to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment, according to WTVM.
The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not confirmed if there are any suspects. Officers are continuing to investigate.