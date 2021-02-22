People who wear glasses less likely to catch COVID-19, study says

The new study found that the risk of infection was two to three times lower among those who wear glasses for “long periods of time,” meaning at least eight hours a day, according to the report.

Indian researchers described the findings as “statistically significant.”

The study was conducted last summer in the northern district of Kanpur Dehat. It involved 304 patients ranging in age from 10 to 80 years old. All of them experienced coronavirus symptoms and about 60 were considered long-time glass-wearers, according to the report.

The study authors noted that COVID-19 infection through the eyes “is extremely rare,” but they said that droplets from the virus can easily go from the eyes to one’s nose or mouth.

The best way to prevent this type of infection is to avoid touching the eyes. Medical workers who treat coronavirus patients should go even further and wear safety goggles for extra protection, according to the study.