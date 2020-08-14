Pentagon to form UFO commission after Trump’s promise to Fox host

Trump was immediately receptive to the idea.

"Well, I think probably in this country, you are the UFO expert, so I'm going to be totally guided by the great Lou Dobbs and I will tell you that I will do whatever you ask me to do, including total transparency," the president said.

In recent months voices in Washington and elswhere have called on U.S. intelligence services to look deeper into UFOs.

In April, former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada praised the Pentagon for releasing aerial footage that shed light on "unidentified aerial phenomena" observed by the U.S. Navy.

"I'm glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available;" Reid tweeted. "The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed."

Then in June, the Senate Intelligence Committee urged the Pentagon to investigate recent videos of U.S. aircraft encountering mysterious objects in the sky.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, the committee chairman, told WFOR-TV last month that it was a good idea, suggesting that it could protect U.S. military exercises.

“Frankly, if it’s something from outside this planet, that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some sort of technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary,” Rubio said.