Pentagon investigates after drone nearly hit Air Force One

Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs also tweeted about the episode, echoing Smith’s account that “We came very close to hitting it.”

Air Force One eventually landed safely around 5:54 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration immediately referred questions to the Air Force, reports said.

The White House Military Office and the Air Force’s 89th Airlift Wing confirmed the incident in a statement Monday and added that “the matter is under review.”

The flying contraption was yellow and black and shaped like a cross, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Pilots of other aircraft have reported thousands of similar incidents involving drones flying too close or in restricted areas, Bloomberg reports.

The FAA hopes to have new regulations on the books by the end of the year that would require civilian drones to transmit their location and identity, preventing the devices from being used by terrorists, Bloomberg reports.

The modified Boeing 757 carrying Trump on Sunday was one of a fleet of planes that the commander in chief regularly uses; “Air Force One” is just the designation given to whatever aircraft he is actually on at the time.