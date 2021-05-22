Pennsylvania ticket wins Mega Millions $515 million jackpot

One very lucky ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing for the jackpot worth half a billion dollars.
The winning numbers Friday were 6, 9, 17, 18, 48, and the Mega Ball was 8.
The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won Feb. 16 in New York. In the game’s 19-year history, this would be the ninth largest jackpot awarded at $515 million, according to a Mega Millions news release. The cash option for Friday night’s drawing is estimated at $348.6 million.
No one matched all five white balls, which would’ve made a ticket worth $1 million. But 53 tickets across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball. Ten of those are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (a $1 additional purchase available in most states); the Megaplier for this drawing was 3X. The other 43 winning tickets — including two in Georgia — are worth $10,000 each.
The latest winning ticket is the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010.
Only two Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year.
A New York couple won $96 million in February, and $1.05 billion was won in Michigan in January.
The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Tuesday with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.