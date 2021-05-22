Pennsylvania ticket wins Mega Millions $515 million jackpot

No one matched all five white balls, which would’ve made a ticket worth $1 million. But 53 tickets across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball. Ten of those are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (a $1 additional purchase available in most states); the Megaplier for this drawing was 3X. The other 43 winning tickets — including two in Georgia — are worth $10,000 each.

The latest winning ticket is the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010.