Special grand jury selected for Fulton DA’s election investigation
Pediatric group to abandon guidance based on race

The American Academy of Pediatrics said it is eliminating “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities.For years, pediatricians have followed flawed guidelines linking race to risks for urinary infections and newborn jaundice.In recent years, other major doctor groups including the American Medical Association have made similar pledges.The academy is urging other groups to take a similar approach in working to eliminate racism in medicine.AAP is committing to scrutinizing its “entire catalog,” including guidelines, educational materials, textbooks and newsletter articles

