Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing I-75 near Downtown

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed while trying to cross I-75 near Downtown Friday evening, authorities said.
The incident occurred in northbound lanes near Northside Drive NW about 9 p.m., police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown told AJC.com. Authorities have not identified the man killed.
The driver told authorities the man “walked out into their lane of travel when they struck him,” according to Brown.
Four lanes of I-75 North are shut down while police investigate, Brown said.
“The accident investigations unit will be responding and will ultimately decide on if the driver will be charged or not,” Brown said.
