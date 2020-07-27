BREAKING: 18-year-old found stabbed to death in Suwanee

An 18-year-old was found stabbed to death Monday morning at a Gwinnett County apartment complex, according to Suwanee police.
Officers were called to the Residences at McGinnis Ferry shortly before 9 a.m., Lt. Robert Thompson said. They found William Slade Petty dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, Thompson said.
Investigators with the Gwinnett police department and sheriff’s office assisted with the investigation and search for a suspect, along with the District Attorney’s Office, Thompson said.
No suspect information could be released Monday due to the nature of the investigation, Thompson said.
“We do not believe this was a random attack,” he told AJC.com.
The homicide is the first in the city of Suwanee since 2012, when a double homicide then a suicide took place at the same complex, according to police.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Suwanee police Sgt. Byun at 470-360-6735.
