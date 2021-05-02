Pedestrian hit by multiple cars, killed while crossing I-285 in Atlanta

A pedestrian died early Sunday after they were hit by multiple cars while crossing an interstate in Atlanta, police said.
The incident happened about 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-285 near Bolton Road, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking across the interstate when a vehicle struck them.
That driver remained at the scene, Avery said. However, after the initial impact, several other vehicles hit the pedestrian but did not stop.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released.
No charges are anticipated in the incident, which remains under investigation.