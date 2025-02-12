error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Egg-flation is hitting Waffle House. Here's why

The new fifty-cent surcharge on eggs at Waffle House is part of a larger trend across America. A unique combination of inflation and bird flu has sent egg prices soaring to record highs, disrupting the supply chain. Since 2022, more than 145 million birds have been slaughtered in an effort to stop the spread of bird flu. Wholesale egg prices have risen to record highs, averaging around $8.00 a dozen, or four times their 2019 cost, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These high egg prices show no signs of dropping in the near future. The AJC’s Fraser Jones forecasts what's to come with egg prices and why industry producers may be partly to blame for your Waffle House surcharge. Credits: U.S. Department of Agriculture | CNN | U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Additional Photos: Adobe Stock | AP

1:56
AJC |15 hours ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Savannah Sicurella

Waffle House places surcharge on eggs as bird flu fallout hits consumers, businesses
Placeholder Image
While Waffle House scrambles, Cracker Barrel will reward those who order eggs
Placeholder Image
Some metro Atlanta grocery stores limiting egg purchases

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:56

Egg-flation is hitting Waffle House. Here's why

The new fifty-cent surcharge on eggs at Waffle House is part of a larger trend across America. (Credits: USDA|USBLS|CNN; Additional Photos: Adobe Stock|AP)

Placeholder Image
0:51

Why "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie loved filming in Atlanta

Anthony Mackie says filming Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" was his favorite experience in the city. Additional Footage: Marvel Studios

Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

1:51

The multimillion dollar online marketplace you’ve probably never heard of

B-Stock trades in hundreds of millions of dollars in resale inventory on a monthly basis, according to CEO Marcus Shen. (Source: B-Stock, NRF, WRAL News)

Placeholder Image
1:33

Doug Collins explains how he plans to "raise the bar" as VA Secretary

Newly-appointed Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs Doug Collins explains how he hopes to reshape and improve the troubled department.

More From News

Placeholder Image
0:51

Why "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie loved filming in Atlanta

Anthony Mackie says filming Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" was his favorite experience in the city. Additional Footage: Marvel Studios

Placeholder Image
1:51

The multimillion dollar online marketplace you’ve probably never heard of

B-Stock trades in hundreds of millions of dollars in resale inventory on a monthly basis, according to CEO Marcus Shen. (Source: B-Stock, NRF, WRAL News)

Placeholder Image
1:33

Doug Collins explains how he plans to "raise the bar" as VA Secretary

Newly-appointed Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs Doug Collins explains how he hopes to reshape and improve the troubled department.

Placeholder Image
0:36

Exclusive: Marjorie Taylor Greene considering 2026 senate or gubernatorial bid

During an exclusive AJC interview, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared that she is considering a run for statewide office in Georgia for 2026.