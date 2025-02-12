News

Egg-flation is hitting Waffle House. Here's why

The new fifty-cent surcharge on eggs at Waffle House is part of a larger trend across America. A unique combination of inflation and bird flu has sent egg prices soaring to record highs, disrupting the supply chain. Since 2022, more than 145 million birds have been slaughtered in an effort to stop the spread of bird flu. Wholesale egg prices have risen to record highs, averaging around $8.00 a dozen, or four times their 2019 cost, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These high egg prices show no signs of dropping in the near future. The AJC’s Fraser Jones forecasts what's to come with egg prices and why industry producers may be partly to blame for your Waffle House surcharge. Credits: U.S. Department of Agriculture | CNN | U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Additional Photos: Adobe Stock | AP

1:56