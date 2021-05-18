Paulding woman pleads guilty in Medicare kickback scheme

According to prosecutors, Darnell admitted that she and more than 30 others took part in a nationwide scheme in which they recruited doctors and other medical professionals to sign off on fraudulent orders. She reportedly claimed to have a team of nurses who would contact patients and conduct exams remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic in exchange for health care professionals ordering medical equipment and expensive testing for those patients.

“In fact, Darnell had no such team of nurses, despite claiming otherwise to the physicians she recruited,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia. “Darnell’s conspirators then used these orders to bill Medicare for thousands of dollars each.”