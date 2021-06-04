Paulding man found dead after SWAT standoff, exchange of gunfire

Authorities believe Thomas Brian Buchanan, 41, shot himself in the head after barricading inside the home on Buchanan Highway in Temple, a community in the western part of the county. His body was discovered after a SWAT team tried for hours to make contact with the man and received no response, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Buchanan’s wife was forced to flee the home with her children Thursday night after an argument with her husband became “extremely heated,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a news release. The argument continued on the driveway, where Buchanan allegedly fired multiple shots at his family as they ran, Henson said.