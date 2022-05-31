Part-time Gwinnett parks workers are earning more as summer begins

The parks division’s pay increases apply to hundreds of positions, Minor said. The biggest group are lifeguards, but many are also recreation leaders who help supervise community centers and manage facility rentals.

The division didn’t have to request additional county funding for the raises due to the number of vacant positions on the payroll, Minor said.

The county commission last month approved 8% raises for all government employees and an additional 2% for first responders. The commission gave additional increases where necessary to bring the lowest-paid employees to $15 per hour.

Three weeks before the raises were approved, the county had 926 vacant positions, said Stephen Hart, deputy director of human resources.

Before the raises, 160 county employees were making less than $15 per hour, Hart said. They included entry-level firefighters and animal control officers, ground maintenance workers, part-time clerks and a few drivers.

The county’s lowest-paid hourly rate was $11.23 for part-time water resources interns. The lowest-paid full-time employees — a few entry-level administrative and elections associates — made $13.13 per hour.

Hart said he is interested to see what impact the raises will have on hiring within 6 months or a year.

“It does nothing but help when you’re trying to recruit people for those positions,” he said.