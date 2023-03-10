Parents suing Gwinnett mall following son’s fatal shooting

Filed in Gwinnett County State Court this week, the eight-page lawsuit says Elijah DeWitt, 18, was killed during an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot outside of Dave and Buster’s. The complaint also alleges the defendants knew the mall was in a “high crime area” and that there were “hazardous conditions” there that “were likely to result in injuries and/or death to their invitees, including Elijah.”

“This is not the dream we had for our son; instead it has become a daily nightmare that we are unable to wake up from,” his parents, Craig and Dawn DeWitt, said in a statement. “We are constantly reminded of the opportunities and moments that were taken away from him and sincerely hope that we can use our voices to help bring about some change that will prevent another family from experiencing this in the future.”