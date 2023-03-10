X
Dark Mode Toggle

Parents suing Gwinnett mall following son’s fatal shooting

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bowman Horn

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bowman Horn

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
Suit alleges Sugarloaf Mills, Dave and Buster’s and others failed to provide adequate security

The parents of a Jefferson High School football athlete are suing Sugarloaf Mills, Dave and Buster’s and others, accusing them of failing to provide adequate security before their son was fatally shot outside the Gwinnett County mall in October of last year.

Filed in Gwinnett County State Court this week, the eight-page lawsuit says Elijah DeWitt, 18, was killed during an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot outside of Dave and Buster’s. The complaint also alleges the defendants knew the mall was in a “high crime area” and that there were “hazardous conditions” there that “were likely to result in injuries and/or death to their invitees, including Elijah.”

“This is not the dream we had for our son; instead it has become a daily nightmare that we are unable to wake up from,” his parents, Craig and Dawn DeWitt, said in a statement. “We are constantly reminded of the opportunities and moments that were taken away from him and sincerely hope that we can use our voices to help bring about some change that will prevent another family from experiencing this in the future.”

Simon Property Group, a real estate investment trust that owns shopping centers, and Dave and Buster’s did not respond to requests for comments Friday. But Dave and Buster’s issued a statement to WSB-TV, saying it “sends its sincerest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the victim of the incident. We have cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation of this matter.”

Chandler Richardson, 19, and Kemare Bryan, 18, both of Lawrenceville, were arrested and booked into the Gwinnett jail on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in DeWitt’s death. Bryan pleaded not guilty last month. Richardson was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Friday. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but Fox 5 reported that Richardson pleaded not guilty.

About the Author

Follow Jeremy Redmon on facebookFollow Jeremy Redmon on twitter

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005. He often writes about politics, the military, immigration and refugees.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family: Activist’s hands raised when shot by troopers near training center site
3h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
5h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘We’re not anti-police’: Black clergy leaders say new training center should be a...
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Get to know Kennesaw State University
3h ago
DeKalb ethics board to meet despite empty seats
4h ago
A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why
6h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38
1h ago
One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
9h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top