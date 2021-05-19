Owner intends to sell North DeKalb Mall for potential mixed-use development

Rader added that he’s spoken to three or four developers who have shown interest in the site. However, he wasn’t sure how many offers Sterling has received so far for the property or when a potential deal could become finalized.

“Primarily, (the developers) wanted to discuss with me concepts that would require discretionary rezoning of the property,” Rader said of the commercially zoned land. “... So the indication would be that they were looking at a more mixed-use type of development.”

Both commissioners said they expect the large property to include a hearty residential component, while attempting to reinvigorate retail interest in the area, which is just west of Clarkston’s city limits. Rader said it’s a rare opportunity for a developer to completely transform an area.

“We consider it to be a very important site in DeKalb,” he said. “It’s a very large tract of land that you don’t usually get for development in an urban area like this.”

Explore Former GM plant set to transform into massive film production site

Terry added that he wants the county commissioners to be proactive with this project and involved throughout the developer’s planning phases. He said connectivity to nearby neighborhoods and existing communities should be a key focus.

“This is an opportunity for us to create a community — not just a bunch of high-priced condos and mixed-use sort of thing. That’s not what we’re trying to get out of this,” Terry said.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter