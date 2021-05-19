Flashback Fotos: Metro Atlanta malls through the years

Metro Atlanta’s malls are a significant part of its hospitality industry, which racks up billions of dollars in business.
But the health of those malls has been in flux for years, and experts said in 2014 that a third were thriving and a third were struggling.
Here's a look back at many of those malls through the years: their construction, grand openings and more.
Take a look back at the evolution of Lenox Mall, the opening of Arbor Place and the many — many — changing fashions.
Credit: AJC
Construction on Lenox Square mall, which began in 1957 before its 1959 opening. (AJC)
Credit: Hugh Stovall/AJC 1959
Lenox Square mall officials celebrate its grand opening in 1959. (Photo Credit: Hugh Stovall/ AJC 1959)
Credit: AJC
Lenox Square mall, in Buckhead, circa 1972. (AJC)
Credit: Contributed
Lenox Square mall, in Buckhead, on Aug. 4, 1959. (Contributed)
Phipps Plaza (in the foreground) and Lenox Square mall, in Buckhead, in September 1968. (AJC 1968)
Credit: Jerome McClendon/AJC 1978
Teenagers playing video games at Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on June 23, 1978. (Jerome McClendon/ AJC 1978)
Credit: AJC 1973
Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, in 1973. (AJC 1973)
Credit: John Spink
Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on Feb. 7, 1997. (John Spink)
Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC 1998
A mother and her son cross the long-awaited pedestrian bridge linking Cumberland Mall with the Cobb Galleria Centre on Jan. 9, 1998. (Andy Sharp/ AJC 1998)
Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC 2003
Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on May 9, 2003. (Andy Sharp/ AJC 2003)
Credit: Hyosub Shin
Shoppers in Cumberland Mall in Cobb County on Jan. 16, 2014. (Hyosub Shin)
Credit: Kimberly Smith/AJC 1993
North Point Mall construction in Fulton County on Feb. 5, 1993. (Kimberly Smith/ AJC 1993)
Credit: Joe McTyre/AJC 1971
Workers on July 29, 1971, on a lunch break during the construction of Perimeter Mall, in DeKalb County, as it nears its opening. (Joe McTyre/ AJC 1971)
Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC 1999
The opening of Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County on Oct. 13, 1999. (Andy Sharp/ AJC 1999)
Credit: AJC 1980
Union City officials celebrate the opening of the Shannon Mall on Sept. 10, 1980. (AJC 1980)
Credit: Dwight Ross Jr./AJC 1968
Shoppers during the opening day ceremonies for the South DeKalb Mall (now the Gallery at South DeKalb) in 1968. (Dwight Ross Jr./ AJC 1968)
Credit: Kimberly Smith/AJC 1994
North Point Mall, in Fulton County, on Oct. 18, 1994. (Kimberly Smith/ AJC 1994)
Credit: Curtis Compton
Stonecrest Mall, in DeKalb County, on May 23, 2002. (Curtis Compton)
Credit: Calvin Cruce/AJC 2006
Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on Nov. 16, 2006. (Calvin Cruce/ AJC 2006)
Credit: Joe McTyre/AJC 1971
Shoppers during the two-week grand opening period of Perimeter Mall, in DeKalb County, on Aug. 11, 1971. (Joe McTyre/ AJC 1971)
Credit: Marlene Karas/AJC 1998
Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, on Sept. 24, 1998. (Marlene Karas/ AJC 1998)
Credit: Philip McCollum/AJC 1996
Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, in 1996. (Philip McCollum/ AJC 1996)
Credit: Johnny Crawford/AJC 2004.
Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, on Feb. 6, 2004. (Johnny Crawford/ AJC 2004)
Credit: Celine Bufkin/AJC 1998
Town Center at Cobb, in Cobb County, on Oct. 8, 1998. (Celine Bufkin/ AJC 1998)
Credit: AJC 1980s
Gwinnett Place Mall, in Gwinnett County, in the 1980s. (AJC 1980s)
Credit: Bita Honarvar
The unveiling of Perimeter Mall’s 30-foot papier-mache ice cream cone in the week after its August 1971 grand opening in DeKalb County. (Contributed by Mahan Photography)