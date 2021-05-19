Flashback Fotos: Metro Atlanta malls through the years

Construction on Lenox Square mall, which began in 1957 before its 1959 opening. (AJC)

Lenox Square mall officials celebrate its grand opening in 1959. Credit: Hugh Stovall/AJC 1959 Credit: Hugh Stovall/AJC 1959

Lenox Square mall, in Buckhead, circa 1972. Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Lenox Square mall, in Buckhead, on Aug. 4, 1959. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Aerial view of the Lenox Square Mall area, Atlanta, Georgia, September 1968. 1968-09 Original caption: "Atlanta's Lenox area: The scene of shopping centers and high-rise office buildings in rapidly growing area. Phipps Plaza, with Saks Fifth Avenue store (foreground), rising across Peachtree Road from Lenox Square (foreground)." Photo: Marion Crowe

Teenagers playing video games at Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on June 23, 1978. Credit: Jerome McClendon/AJC 1978 Credit: Jerome McClendon/AJC 1978

Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, in 1973. Credit: AJC 1973 Credit: AJC 1973

Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on Feb. 7, 1997. Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

A mother and her son cross the long-awaited pedestrian bridge linking Cumberland Mall with the Cobb Galleria Centre on Jan. 9, 1998. Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC 1998 Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC 1998

Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on May 9, 2003. Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC 2003 Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC 2003

Shoppers in Cumberland Mall in Cobb County on Jan. 16, 2014. Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

North Point Mall construction in Fulton County on Feb. 5, 1993. Credit: Kimberly Smith/AJC 1993 Credit: Kimberly Smith/AJC 1993

Workers on July 29, 1971, on a lunch break during the construction of Perimeter Mall, in DeKalb County, as it nears its opening. Credit: Joe McTyre/AJC 1971 Credit: Joe McTyre/AJC 1971

The opening of Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County on Oct. 13, 1999. Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC 1999 Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC 1999

Union City officials celebrate the opening of the Shannon Mall on Sept. 10, 1980. Credit: AJC 1980 Credit: AJC 1980

Shoppers during the opening day ceremonies for the South DeKalb Mall (now the Gallery at South DeKalb) in 1968. Credit: Dwight Ross Jr./AJC 1968 Credit: Dwight Ross Jr./AJC 1968

North Point Mall, in Fulton County, on Oct. 18, 1994. Credit: Kimberly Smith/AJC 1994 Credit: Kimberly Smith/AJC 1994

Stonecrest Mall, in DeKalb County, on May 23, 2002. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on Nov. 16, 2006. Credit: Calvin Cruce/AJC 2006 Credit: Calvin Cruce/AJC 2006

Shoppers during the two-week grand opening period of Perimeter Mall, in DeKalb County, on Aug. 11, 1971. Credit: Joe McTyre/AJC 1971 Credit: Joe McTyre/AJC 1971

Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, on Sept. 24, 1998. Credit: Marlene Karas/AJC 1998 Credit: Marlene Karas/AJC 1998

Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, in 1996. Credit: Philip McCollum/AJC 1996 Credit: Philip McCollum/AJC 1996

Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, on Feb. 6, 2004. Credit: Johnny Crawford/AJC 2004. Credit: Johnny Crawford/AJC 2004.

Town Center at Cobb, in Cobb County, on Oct. 8, 1998. Credit: Celine Bufkin/AJC 1998 Credit: Celine Bufkin/AJC 1998

Gwinnett Place, in Gwinnett County, in the 1980s. Credit: AJC 1980s Credit: AJC 1980s

Cone Unveiled. Richard Rich (left), chairman of the board of Rich, Inc. assists Willard G. Rouse, vice chairman of the board of Rouse Co., in unveiling Perimeter Mall's 30-foot papier mache ice cream cone, the symbol of the mall. Jerome S. McDermott (far right), Rouse senior vice president, acted as host for the ribbon-cutting ceremonies celebrating the mall grand opening last week. Photo taken August, 1971. (Mahan Photography/Special) Credit: Bita Honarvar Credit: Bita Honarvar

The unveiling of Perimeter Mall’s 30-foot papier-mache ice cream cone in the week after its August 1971 grand opening in DeKalb County. (Contributed by Mahan Photography)