CDC: More than 1 in 5 adult COVID survivors could develop long COVID

Combined Shape Caption

More than 1 in 5 adult COVID survivors , could develop long COVID, , CDC study finds .The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted the study, which included data from more than 2 million people.Its conclusions were published May 24.It found that for people under 65 who have had COVID, 1 in 5 of them have exhibited symptoms that are consistent with long COVID.For those 65 and older, the number is 1 in 4.Long COVID refers to several symptoms that last for months after a person has contracted the virus.Long COVID is still not completely understood, but it appears to potentially affect several human body systems.These include organ, respiratory, endocrine and musculoskeletal systems.[The results] can potentially translate into millions of people with new diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, neurologic problems. , Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, V.A. St. Louis Health Care System, via the New York Times.These are lifelong conditions — certainly manageable, but not curable conditions, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, V.A. St. Louis Health Care System, via the New York Times.The authors of the study state that the societal implications for long COVID are vast.(Post-COVID conditions could) affect a patient’s ability to contribute to the work force and might have economic consequences for survivors and their dependents, CDC study authors, via the New York Times.Care requirements might place a strain on health services [in] communities that experience heavy COVID-19 case surges, CDC study authors, via the New York Times.Health professionals say the time to act is now