News

Ossoff gives update on new fighter aircraft at Moody

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks to members of the media during a press conference after personally inspecting the USPS Atlanta Regional Processing Facility (behind), Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Palmetto. Earlier this month, Sen. Ossoff launched a new inquiry requesting an update from USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on the current on-time delivery statistics in the metro Atlanta area and across Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks to members of the media during a press conference after personally inspecting the USPS Atlanta Regional Processing Facility (behind), Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Palmetto. Earlier this month, Sen. Ossoff launched a new inquiry requesting an update from USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on the current on-time delivery statistics in the metro Atlanta area and across Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
18 minutes ago

VALDOSTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced major progress in efforts to bring a squadron of F-35 aircraft to Valdosta’s Moody Air Force Base following a meeting with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin.

Ossoff and Allvin visited three Georgia bases — Moody, Robins and Dobbins — alongside military leadership and service members Tuesday in support of securing more resources and newer aircraft.

“It is a big deal to have the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force in Georgia,” Ossoff said during a press conference at Moody. “For him to clear a full day of his schedule, given everything that’s going on in the world, speaks to the essential role that Georgia plays, and this installation plays, in our national security.”

The Air Force tapped Moody AFB last June as the next home for the F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft that Ossoff called the “premier air combat platform.” After also meeting with Moody’s leadership last August, he said Tuesday’s meeting proved highly productive in identifying next steps for bringing the model to the base before the end of the decade.

The F-35 is produced by Georgia’s own Lockheed Martin, a key player in the national security field.

In order to house F-35s, Moody must install upgraded facilities on site. Ten other bases already operate the model, as the Air Force moves from legacy systems to new systems, phasing out the A-10 “Warthog” model designed for close air support.

Critics of the program say F-35s lack low-level attack capacities. The F-35 program has also faced technology delays and rising cost estimates. The Department of Defense is currently pursuing a $16.5 billion modernization effort for new hardware and software upgrades — the total program is on track to cost more than $2 trillion over several decades.

Ossoff emphasized that the F-35 and A-10 serve different tactical needs.

The A-10 “has been part of the backbone of the Air Force since the Cold War, but the reality is that the air defense threats that our Air Force will face moving forward put the A-10 at risk, and so the Air Force has to innovate,” Ossoff said. “It has to develop stealthier and more versatile aircraft to serve some of those tactical requirements.”

Ossoff has also worked to improve military facilities, housing and health services. He delivered over $1 million last fiscal year for Moody’s security forces squadron and helped pass bipartisan legislation authorizing $50 million toward Robins’ new battle management combined operations complex.

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Moody Support Committee co-founder Lucy Greene thanked the senator for his interest in Moody, especially given the site’s economic impact of over $500 million annually.

The Southern Georgia base employs approximately 5,000 military and civilian personal, according to a DOD website. Dobbins, an Air Reserve Base, employs 2,500 people while Robins has 22,000 there.

“The airmen, the service members and the Department of Defense, civilians and contractors who work here at Moody Air Force Base are 100% committed to our national security — they’ve given their careers to it,” Ossoff said.

About the Author

Follow Merrill Hart on twitter

Merrill Hart is a local government intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a rising fourth-year student studying English and Cognitive Science at the University of Virginia.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Taylor Croft

Ossoff keeps pressure on post office delivery woes
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Reinvestigation of Fulton’s 2020 election ordered by Georgia Election Board
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Patricia Murphy: How the Board of Elections became the Board of Objections
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Hyundai pursues adding hybrid car production to Georgia EV plant
The Latest
A.M. ATL: A very hostile witness
A.M. ATL: 🏅 Georgia’s Olympic medal count
A.M. ATL: Live here? Without a car? On purpose?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory