Omicron variant poses 'very high' global risk, , WHO warns.The World Health Organization released a brief about the emergence of the omicron variant on Nov. 28.The variant was first detected in South Africa.The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern omicron is assessed as very high, WHO Brief, via FOX News.The WHO brief also addresses the transmissibility of the omicron variant.The likelihood of potential further spread of omicron at the global level is high, WHO Brief, via 'The Washington Post'.The variant has between 26 and 32 mutations of the coronavirus.The WHO described some of these mutations as "concerning," .in that it is unknown how these mutations allow the virus to be transmitted or interact with the human immune system.Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, , WHO Brief, via 'The Washington Post'.depending on a number of factors including where surges may take place, WHO Brief, via 'The Washington Post'.The National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins described the variant as "particularly contagious,".but went on to say that it was too early to determine the severity of illness that the variant causes.While the variant has yet to be detected in the U.S., health experts say it will likely be soon.When you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility ... it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'FOX News'