Omicron Infection Could Increase Immunity to Delta Variant, Study Suggests. A new study from health officials in South Africa suggests an Omicron COVID-19 infection could increase one's immunity to the Delta variant. Conducted by the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, scientists found that vaccinated individuals especially displayed this enhanced immunity. The increase in Delta variant neutralization in individuals infected with Omicron may result in decreased ability of Delta to re-infect those individuals. , Africa Health Research Institute, via statement. Authors of the study noted their findings are "consistent with Omicron displacing the Delta variant since it can elicit immunity." Experts say this displacement is contingent on whether Omicron is less pathogenic than the Delta variant. If so, then the incidence of COVID-19 severe disease would be reduced and the infection may shift to become less disruptive to individuals and society. , Africa Health Research Institute, via statement. It is important to note that this research has yet to be peer-reviewed. Experts find that two doses of a coronavirus vaccine combined with a previous infection offers the strongest protection from Omicron. Studies continue to show the risk of hospitalization due to Omicron is lower than previous variants