Officials recovering body from Georgia-Pacific retention pond

Officials are working to recover a body that was reported in a retention pond at Georgia-Pacific’s plant in Brunswick, according to The Brunswick News.
About 7:50 a.m. Friday, the Glynn Brunswick 911 Center received a call of a possible deceased person at Brunswick Cellulose, The Brunswick News reported, citing the Glynn County Police Department.
As of 3:30 p.m., the police and Glynn County Fire Rescue still were working on recovering the remains, according to The Brunswick News.
“Due to the nature of the chemicals and use of the pond, recovery of the remains is delayed to ensure the health and safety of all police and fire personnel,” according to a statement from officials.
The remains will be sent to the GBI medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, The Brunswick News reported, citing police.
