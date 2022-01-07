Hamburger icon
Officials recovering body from Georgia-Pacific retention pond

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Officials are working to recover a body that was reported in a retention pond at Georgia-Pacific’s plant in Brunswick, according to The Brunswick News.

About 7:50 a.m. Friday, the Glynn Brunswick 911 Center received a call of a possible deceased person at Brunswick Cellulose, The Brunswick News reported, citing the Glynn County Police Department.

As of 3:30 p.m., the police and Glynn County Fire Rescue still were working on recovering the remains, according to The Brunswick News.

“Due to the nature of the chemicals and use of the pond, recovery of the remains is delayed to ensure the health and safety of all police and fire personnel,” according to a statement from officials.

The remains will be sent to the GBI medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, The Brunswick News reported, citing police.

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

