Man arrested by bicycle cops in Atlanta indicted in woman’s death at Cobb hotel

“The BOLO was sent out to all APD staff. Zone 6 Bike Team members recalled seeing the suspect previously around the pathway area near the King Center,” Atlanta police said. “No time to wait for SWAT or Fugitive, the officers jumped on their bikes and rode to the general area where they believe they last saw the man, and in an almost serendipitous encounter, there he was.”

Atlanta officers arrested Gatling, 31, who was charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was indicted Thursday on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. Gatling remained Friday in the Cobb jail.