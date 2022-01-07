Man arrested by bicycle cops in Atlanta indicted in woman’s death at Cobb hotel

The Cobb County grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing a woman in a hotel and then fleeing to Atlanta.
Ulysses Grant Gatling III allegedly killed 30-year-old Jalin Belton inside the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Barrett Creek Parkway near Town Center at Cobb on Oct. 18, according to police. But it took eight days before Gatling was arrested.
Cobb police issued a lookout alert to other law enforcement agencies to help find Gatling. Some Atlanta officers recognized his face, police said.
“The BOLO was sent out to all APD staff. Zone 6 Bike Team members recalled seeing the suspect previously around the pathway area near the King Center,” Atlanta police said. “No time to wait for SWAT or Fugitive, the officers jumped on their bikes and rode to the general area where they believe they last saw the man, and in an almost serendipitous encounter, there he was.”
Atlanta officers arrested Gatling, 31, who was charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was indicted Thursday on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. Gatling remained Friday in the Cobb jail.
Details about the relationship between Gatling and Belton were not released. But address records show Gatling lived at the hotel and investigators said the crime was an act of domestic violence.
Belton is survived by two children. After her death, investigators confirmed both children were safe with relatives out of state and neither was in the room when Belton was killed.
