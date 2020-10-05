Officials investigating suspected homicide at Georgia prison

As is the case at many state facilities in the months since the arrival of COVID-19, Macon State, a high-security prison with a capacity of roughly 1,700 inmates, is woefully understaffed. According to the Southern Center, it had, as of two weeks ago, an officer vacancy rate of 46.8 percent.

Inmates are “left locked in their cells, nearly 24/7, for weeks or months, often in reprehensible conditions," the Southern Center’s letter to the DOJ read. “Videos taken by incarcerated people and readily available online show extreme deprivations — injured prisoners covered in blood, prison, dorms with no security supervision, groups of men roaming lockdown dorms armed with machetes, and cells with no running water or functioning toilets."

State corrections commissioner Timothy Ward has said he will not respond to the Southern Center’s allegations, citing potential litigation

“More people died by homicide at Macon State Prison than were killed in multi-year periods in other states' entire prison systems,” the Southern Center says. Arizona’s DOC, for one, has reported just two murders since the beginning of 2019.

Inmates at several facilities have told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in recent months that they feel less safe due to a lack of guard. At prisons such as Macon State, lockdowns have been almost perpetual.

Currently 30 staff members and 31 offenders at Macon State are infected with COVID-19, according to the GDC.