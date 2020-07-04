Official race off, people run ‘Personal AJC Peachtree Road Races’

Brian and Cecilie Benefield celebrate after their creative run.

Lots of folks are celebrating their personal runs throughout metro Atlanta and beyond:

I just finished my personal Peachtree Road Race and I am feeling good!! #MyPersonalPeachtree #Fitsups pic.twitter.com/JNWYlP8raQ — Robbie Hooker (@DrRHooker) July 4, 2020

A run to Starr’s Mill on the Southside of Atlanta. It just wasn’t he same without my fellow runners and walkers trekking down Peachtree Street. #MyPersonalPeachtree Have a safe and Happy 4 of July! pic.twitter.com/jOtLpyCXbk — Randy (@RandallKeyser) July 4, 2020

Today would have been my 25th straight @ajcprr and 7th with @kparker85, but today we made it #MyPersonalPeachtree up in the mountains at #LakeChatuge!



See you on Thanksgiving Day Peachtree Road!#Happy4th 🍑🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E70lXN9aGg — David Beall (@beall_sid) July 4, 2020

The 2020 AJC Road Race is now scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day. It will be the first time that the Peachtree will be run on a day other than July 4. The race was first run in 1970.

The Atlanta Track Club announced the change having sought the advice of health experts, AJC reporter Ken Sugiura previously reported. The risks posed by bringing 45,000 participants, along with fans, race volunteers and support personnel in close proximity, informed the move.

Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah also cited “the overall fatigue factor by those in the medical community, the first responders” who would be needed to support the race.

The move disappointed many runners but sparked plenty of creativity among those determined to lace up today.

Just finished the first virtual Peachtree. Happy Fourth all! #mypersonalpeachtree pic.twitter.com/HPgfu2hh3m — lauren hitchins (@laurenthitchins) July 4, 2020

@ATLtrackclub we did our own Peachtree Road Race in Runwoody this am! Sad we weren't with 60k of our favorite friends, but we did have fun on the challenging #Tartantrot10k course. Have a great 4th all! #MyPersonalPeachtree #CocaCola #ATC pic.twitter.com/fhLfLXrquK — bryan greenberg (@bryankgreenberg) July 4, 2020

Congrats to all these dedicated athletes!