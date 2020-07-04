X

Official race off, people run ‘Personal AJC Peachtree Road Races’

Cecilie Benefield runs down Church Street in Marietta on July 4. Photo: Brian Benefield
Cecilie Benefield runs down Church Street in Marietta on July 4. Photo: Brian Benefield

Local News | July 4, 2020
By Jennifer Brett
The race was postponed to Thanksgiving Day this year

On a normal Fourth of July, thousands of runners would be celebrating Independence Day at the annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Due to coronavirus concerns the race has been postponed this year and officials urge runners not to try to run the usual route, as roads are not blocked off.

So lots of runners are creating their own experiences.

Brian and Cecilie Benefield operate Marietta Food Tours and it looks like they won the "Marietta Square Road Race" they invented this morning.

MORE: Which fireworks cause the most injuries?

Brian and Cecilie Benefield celebrate after their creative run.
Brian and Cecilie Benefield celebrate after their creative run.

Lots of folks are celebrating their personal runs throughout metro Atlanta and beyond:

The 2020 AJC Road Race is now scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day. It will be the first time that the Peachtree will be run on a day other than July 4. The race was first run in 1970.

The Atlanta Track Club announced the change having sought the advice of health experts, AJC reporter Ken Sugiura previously reported. The risks posed by bringing 45,000 participants, along with fans, race volunteers and support personnel in close proximity, informed the move.

Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah also cited “the overall fatigue factor by those in the medical community, the first responders” who would be needed to support the race.

The move disappointed many runners but sparked plenty of creativity among those determined to lace up today.

Congrats to all these dedicated athletes!

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.