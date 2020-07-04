Official race off, people run ‘Personal AJC Peachtree Road Races’

On a normal Fourth of July, thousands of runners would be celebrating Independence Day at the annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
Due to coronavirus concerns the race has been postponed this year and officials urge runners not to try to run the usual route, as roads are not blocked off.
So lots of runners are creating their own experiences.
Brian and Cecilie Benefield operate Marietta Food Tours and it looks like they won the "Marietta Square Road Race" they invented this morning.
Lots of folks are celebrating their personal runs throughout metro Atlanta and beyond:
Happy 4th of July #MyPersonalPeachtree pic.twitter.com/5YG2H35DJY— RiseUpATL (@SuperDaveGA) July 4, 2020
No Peachtree Road Race today 😢 but I still got in some miles! 🏃🏽♀️ #4thofJuly #MyPersonalPeachtree @ajcprr @ATLtrackclub pic.twitter.com/qwr5qcI9W7— Heather Brownley (@hnblovely) July 4, 2020
I just finished my personal Peachtree Road Race and I am feeling good!! #MyPersonalPeachtree #Fitsups pic.twitter.com/JNWYlP8raQ— Robbie Hooker (@DrRHooker) July 4, 2020
A run to Starr’s Mill on the Southside of Atlanta. It just wasn’t he same without my fellow runners and walkers trekking down Peachtree Street. #MyPersonalPeachtree Have a safe and Happy 4 of July! pic.twitter.com/jOtLpyCXbk— Randy (@RandallKeyser) July 4, 2020
Today would have been my 25th straight @ajcprr and 7th with @kparker85, but today we made it #MyPersonalPeachtree up in the mountains at #LakeChatuge!— David Beall (@beall_sid) July 4, 2020
See you on Thanksgiving Day Peachtree Road!#Happy4th 🍑🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E70lXN9aGg
The 2020 AJC Road Race is now scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day. It will be the first time that the Peachtree will be run on a day other than July 4. The race was first run in 1970.
The Atlanta Track Club announced the change having sought the advice of health experts, AJC reporter Ken Sugiura previously reported. The risks posed by bringing 45,000 participants, along with fans, race volunteers and support personnel in close proximity, informed the move.
Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah also cited “the overall fatigue factor by those in the medical community, the first responders” who would be needed to support the race.
The move disappointed many runners but sparked plenty of creativity among those determined to lace up today.
Just finished the first virtual Peachtree. Happy Fourth all! #mypersonalpeachtree pic.twitter.com/HPgfu2hh3m— lauren hitchins (@laurenthitchins) July 4, 2020
@ATLtrackclub we did our own Peachtree Road Race in Runwoody this am! Sad we weren't with 60k of our favorite friends, but we did have fun on the challenging #Tartantrot10k course. Have a great 4th all! #MyPersonalPeachtree #CocaCola #ATC pic.twitter.com/fhLfLXrquK— bryan greenberg (@bryankgreenberg) July 4, 2020
Happy 4th. I’ve been running the Peachtree since 1986. Today I ran #MyPersonalPeachtree through Kennesaw. I’m looking forward to the real Peachtree this November @cobbhpe @GAHPERD @PrincipalKenne1 @KennesawElem @ATLtrackclub pic.twitter.com/14pi70YRI2— Emily Adams (@EmAdams0828) July 4, 2020
Congrats to all these dedicated athletes!
We didn’t have the @ajcprr but we did have each other. #MyPersonalPeachtree #RunningCityUSA pic.twitter.com/7lPW5HVck8— Jay Holder (@jauntingjourno) July 4, 2020
The start of #MyPersonalPeachtree at 7:35am with my in-laws on bikes! pic.twitter.com/8AhEhnAPLF— Christopher Sherwood (@chrisjames1659) July 4, 2020