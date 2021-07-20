Off-duty Auburn officer among 2 killed in head-on wreck

Investigators do not know why Peek “lost control” and traveled into the southbound lane, and the crash remains under investigation, Riley said. Prior to accepting the job at the Auburn Police Department, Peek served as an officer with the city of Winder, “where he made a lasting impact on the community,” according to his online obituary.

The Statham native was remembered as a devoted son, brother, grandson and friend who loved the outdoors and served as a volunteer coach at a local YMCA. A memorial service is set for 4 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of the Smith Funeral Home in Winder.

Smith’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. He leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old daughter.