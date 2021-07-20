Off-duty Auburn officer among 2 killed in head-on wreck

A 25-year-old east Georgia police officer was killed Saturday when he hit another vehicle head-on, also killing the other driver.
Auburn police Officer Jacob Peek was off-duty when his Ford Mustang drifted into oncoming traffic on Carl-Midway Church Road in Barrow County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It crashed into a southbound Toyota Corolla driven by Zachary Smith, 28, of Auburn.
Credit: Flanigan Funeral Home
Both men were dead when the GSP responded to the accident scene shortly after midnight Saturday. Three passengers in Peek’s Mustang and one passenger in Smith’s Corolla were taken to Gwinnett Medical Center with serious injuries, GSP spokesman Lt. Mark Riley said.
Updates on their conditions were not provided Tuesday.
Investigators do not know why Peek “lost control” and traveled into the southbound lane, and the crash remains under investigation, Riley said. Prior to accepting the job at the Auburn Police Department, Peek served as an officer with the city of Winder, “where he made a lasting impact on the community,” according to his online obituary.
The Statham native was remembered as a devoted son, brother, grandson and friend who loved the outdoors and served as a volunteer coach at a local YMCA. A memorial service is set for 4 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of the Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
Smith’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. He leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old daughter.