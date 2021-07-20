ajc logo
X

Off-duty Auburn officer among 2 killed in head-on wreck

Auburn police officer Jacob Peek, 25, was killed Saturday in a head-on crash. He was off-duty at the time.
Caption
Auburn police officer Jacob Peek, 25, was killed Saturday in a head-on crash. He was off-duty at the time.

Credit: Smith Memory Chapel

Credit: Smith Memory Chapel

News
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A 25-year-old east Georgia police officer was killed Saturday when he hit another vehicle head-on, also killing the other driver.

Auburn police Officer Jacob Peek was off-duty when his Ford Mustang drifted into oncoming traffic on Carl-Midway Church Road in Barrow County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It crashed into a southbound Toyota Corolla driven by Zachary Smith, 28, of Auburn.

Zachary Smith was killed in the wreck. The 28-year-old leaves behind a wife of nine years and a 5-year-old daughter.
Caption
Zachary Smith was killed in the wreck. The 28-year-old leaves behind a wife of nine years and a 5-year-old daughter.

Credit: Flanigan Funeral Home

Credit: Flanigan Funeral Home

Both men were dead when the GSP responded to the accident scene shortly after midnight Saturday. Three passengers in Peek’s Mustang and one passenger in Smith’s Corolla were taken to Gwinnett Medical Center with serious injuries, GSP spokesman Lt. Mark Riley said.

Updates on their conditions were not provided Tuesday.

Investigators do not know why Peek “lost control” and traveled into the southbound lane, and the crash remains under investigation, Riley said. Prior to accepting the job at the Auburn Police Department, Peek served as an officer with the city of Winder, “where he made a lasting impact on the community,” according to his online obituary.

The Statham native was remembered as a devoted son, brother, grandson and friend who loved the outdoors and served as a volunteer coach at a local YMCA. A memorial service is set for 4 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of the Smith Funeral Home in Winder.

Smith’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. He leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old daughter.

In Other News
1
WATCH: Police air unit aids in pursuit, arrest during chase through...
2
Woman shot in Athens near UGA campus
3
Cops: Man arrested after shooting at loss prevention officer outside...
4
Shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year have killed 15, injured...
5
Perimeter the site of latest shooting at metro Atlanta shopping centers
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top