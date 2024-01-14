Wasser, Gazelle

WASSER (CLARDY), Gazelle



Gazelle Clardy Wasser, died December 31, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born September 21, 1924, and lived most of her life in Atlanta. Gazelle married Arthur Wasser in 1953, and they raised two daughters, Julie and Jolynn. They loved Atlanta sports and even attended the first ever Atlanta Braves game in 1966. They had many treasured friendships and led an active life until Arthur died suddenly in 1980. She met Bob (Smokey) Stover several years later and a 27-year companionship began. They traveled, played tennis and bridge, and enjoyed each other's company until Smokey died Easter 2021. Gazelle is survived by her daughters, Julie Lynott (Richard) and Jolynn Van Camp (Bob); grandchildren, Rich Lynott (Anna), Leigh Popp (Jason); five great-grandchildren whom she adored during her last decade; Bob Stover's children, Patti Young (Lee) and Dan Stover (Cindy) and their children and grandchildren.



