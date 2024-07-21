Upshaw, Elbert

UPSHAW III, Elbert



Elbert Madison Upshaw, III "Bert" passed away on July 18, 2024, after bravely battling Alzheimer's disease. Bert was born on November 26, 1952, in Atlanta, GA, at Piedmont Hospital. He attended Morris Brandon Elementary School and graduated from The Westminster Schools in 1971. Bert furthered his education at the University of Georgia, earning a degree in Business. He excelled as the social chairman of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity during his university years, where his vibrant personality made him the life of every gathering and spreading laughter wherever he went.



During his time at the University of Georgia, Bert met the love of his life, Carol Lynn Watson, whom he married on December 8, 1978. Together, they cherished their roles as proud parents to their daughter, Lauren Upshaw Reeves, and twin sons, Dr. Beau Upshaw, and Dr. Blake Upshaw.



Bert had a successful career in the corporate food industry, where he managed sales teams for large organizations including The Hershey Company, Treetop Juice, Dannon Yogurt, and Alpine Lace Brands. During those years Bert and Carol Lynn lived in Birmingham, and Dallas, and eventually came back home to Atlanta to raise the children.



Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Elbert M. Upshaw Jr. and Nancy Phifer Upshaw; his sister, Donna Upshaw Malone; and his brother, Richard S. Upshaw. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carol Lynn Upshaw; his daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Adam Reeves; his sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Beau and Tori Upshaw, and Dr. Blake and Alex Upshaw; and his nine beloved grandchildren, Elle, Caroline, and McClaine Reeves, Carter, McKenzie, Chase, Mary Watson, Madison, and Millie Upshaw. He is also survived by his sisters, Ann Perry and Janet Walton; and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him dearly.



A funeral service to celebrate Bert's life will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 2:00 PM, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. Funeral arrangements are being handled by H.M. Patterson and Son, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA.





