Toole, Barckley

Barckley Wallace Toole, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Covington, GA, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.



Barckley, also known as Bart, grew up in Talladega Alabama. He graduated from Talladega High School where he was active in several sports and music. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering and was a member of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon. While at Georgia Tech, he lettered in Track and Field, setting the Georgia Tech record for the triple jump which he held for three years. He later earned an MBA from Jacksonville State University.



Bart served in the US Army, reaching the level of 1st Lt., and was stationed at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. After the army he started his career as a chemical engineer, taking his growing family to Shelby, NC, Guntersville, Al, Greenville, SC, and Charlotte, NC, working for Fiber Industries, Monsanto, and Celanese. He shifted his career in 1989 to act as a financial advisor for Edward Jones in Winder, GA, and later to Covington, GA where he helped start the brokerage division at Main Street Bank.



He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, Episcopal where he sang in the choir and served as Parish Treasurer.



Bart loved the game of golf, the Atlanta Braves and tinkering with machinery. He and Georgianna enjoyed seeing the word from the deck of a cruise ship. He had a great sense of humor and was always singing, making up the words as he went along.



Bart is survived by his wife of 58 years Georgianna Caraway Toole; his two children, his daughter, English Benning and husband, Clay of Atlanta; and son, Barckley Toole and wife, Mary Beth, of Atlanta; grandchildren, Mary Anglin Toole, Wallace Toole, Elizabeth Toole, Gillian Benning, Rebecca Toole, and Daphne Benning. Bart is also survived by his brother, Dr. Arthur Toole of Birmingham, Al; and his sister, Kate Kirby of Jacksonville, Al.



Visitation will be held at Bart and Georgianna's home, Mt. Pleasant, on Tuesday July 16 from 5-7 PM. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd on Wednesday, July 17 at 11 AM. A reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.



