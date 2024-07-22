Obituaries

Stone, Hosea

1 hour ago

STONE, Hosea

Mr. Hosea Stone passed away on Monday July 15, 2024. The service celebrating the life of Hosea Stone will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church South West Campus, 3144 Cascade Rd., SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Pastor. Rev. Henry Bush, officiating. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment College Park Cemetery with full military honors. After serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and 24 years of military service, the College Park native served as a manager at the United States Postal Service Bulk Mail Center, where he worked for 30 years. Those who cherish his memory include his daughters, Marcia Stone Hargis and Desiree Stone; granddaughter, Joi Hargis-Hickman; and sister, Georgia Mae Smith. Viewing Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM, and the family receiving guests from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, (Cascade Chapel), 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special to AJC

3 Atlanta police alums left for key roles elsewhere. Now, they’re out

Credit: AP

Here's what to do with deli meats as the CDC investigates a listeria outbreak across the...

Credit: AP

Braves lose series to Cardinals to open second half

Credit: See caption

Gridlock Guy: A look back at film on driving I-285 at the posted speed

Credit: See caption

Gridlock Guy: A look back at film on driving I-285 at the posted speed

Credit: AP

PHOTOS
Braves take on Cardinals in series-finale
The Latest
McHugh, Sherry
Barrocas, Simmy
1h ago
Jones, Nicholas
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates