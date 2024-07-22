STONE, Hosea



Mr. Hosea Stone passed away on Monday July 15, 2024. The service celebrating the life of Hosea Stone will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church South West Campus, 3144 Cascade Rd., SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Pastor. Rev. Henry Bush, officiating. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment College Park Cemetery with full military honors. After serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and 24 years of military service, the College Park native served as a manager at the United States Postal Service Bulk Mail Center, where he worked for 30 years. Those who cherish his memory include his daughters, Marcia Stone Hargis and Desiree Stone; granddaughter, Joi Hargis-Hickman; and sister, Georgia Mae Smith. Viewing Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM, and the family receiving guests from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, (Cascade Chapel), 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com





