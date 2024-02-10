STEWART, Glen A.



Glen A. Stewart, age 90, of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, February 11, 2024, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Dr. Chris George officiating. Entombment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, prior to the service. Glen was born in Figure Five, Arkansas. He moved to Texas in 1955, and started his employment with Mangum Manufacturing in Dallas, Texas, relocating to Georgia in 1959, where he remained in the automotive radiator industry for over 45 years until his retirement in 2002. Glen served in the US Air Force and was a previous member of Mount Carmel Christian Church, Decatur, Tucker Christian Church, and First Baptist Church of Avondale Estates. He was currently a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain. Glen enjoyed fishing, golfing, and working on various activities with his son. Glen also enjoyed reading and working outside. He had a keen intellect, an inquisitive mind, and a curiosity about the world and how things work. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, William Verge and Annie Webb Stewart; and brother, Wayland Valentine Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Carol Ann Stewart; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Timothy Glen and Melodee Adams Stewart; "adopted" grandchildren, Patricia and Elizabeth Adams; and their parents, Greg and Melissa Adams; numerous family and friends. The family would like to extend a special appreciation to the staff of Abbey Hospice, particularly to Tonya and Amanda; as well as to his two special caregivers, Sharna and Jackie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.



