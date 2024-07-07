STEVENS, Raymond



Raymond Hudson Stevens, age 94, passed away in Managua, Nicaragua surrounded by family on June 17, 2024. Raymond was born in Society Hill, South Carolina to Charles and Pearl Stevens. After graduating from high school in Mount Gilead, North Carolina, he enlisted in the Navy. He completed the Electronics Technician School, Treasure Island, San Francisco, California before being transferred to Guam during the Korean War. Following his service, he returned to North Carolina and earned his electrical engineering degree at North Carolina State University. His career started in Columbus, Ohio at Bell Sound, and continued at Scientific Columbus.



In 1982 he moved to Roswell, Georgia and joined Schlumberger Engineering, retiring from there in 1988. He served on the American National Standards Institute Metering Committee and was appointed to serve as the United States representative to the International Electrical Commission in 1989. The IEC meetings were held in Austria, Australia, China, and South Africa.



Ray was an active member of Roswell United Methodist Church in Roswell, Georgia, where he sang in the choir for over 30 years and was active in the taped ministry program, recording services for those who were unable to attend. He moved to Managua, Nicaragua in 2016 and enjoyed singing in the choir at Primera Iglesia Bautista de Managua.



A memorial service was held in Managua, Nicaragua. A service will be held in Roswell, Georgia. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Truitt Whipple; and his brother, Charles Stevens, and previous wives, Anne Hoots Alderman, Betsy Gibb Stevens, and Jean Cox Stevens. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Crutchfield; his wife, Joan Parajon, and three children and their families: Paul (Wendy) Stevens and their children, Zeke (Hannah) Stevens, Jacob Stevens, and Ellie Grace Stevens; Rebecca (Raymond) Pokorski and their child, Annie Toborg; and James Stevens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com