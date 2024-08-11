Smith, Joyce

SMITH (Conger), Joyce Lois



Joyce Lois Conger Smith, 93, of Tucker, Georgia, died in Canton, of dementia and natural causes on August 8, 2024.



She was born in Miami, Florida, in 1930, to parents Ray and Nell Conger. After graduating from Georgia State University, Joyce spent 20+ years with the Dekalb County Board of Education as a beloved bus driver.



Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Glyndon Smith; and is survived by son, Andrew Lee Smith.



A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, on Tuesday, August 13, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA.





