SECORD, Mack Donaldson



Mack Donaldson Secord, 92, died July 3, 2024 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.



Mr. Secord was born September 24, 1931 in Montgomery, Alabama, the only child of the late Gladys Donaldson Secord and Malcolm Munroe Secord.



Mack graduated from Phillips High School and the University of Alabama. Upon graduation, he was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force and for the next 22 years, served with a distinguished career in a variety of positions for the Air Force. He ended his military service as spokesman for the Air Force at the Pentagon in 1974 and moved to Atlanta, where he joined the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia as vice president of public relations. He was a founding member and volunteer for Angel Flight of Atlanta and was an active member and elder of Peachtree Presbyterian Church.



He and his wife moved first to Spartanburg and then to Rock Hill, SC.



He is survived by his wife, Lorene Abney Secord; daughter, Susan Secord Marion and her husband, Douglas of Chester, SC; and three grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302. The family will have a private committal service.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Angel Flight, 2000 Airport Road, Suite 227, Atlanta, GA 30341.



Arrangements are entrusted to The J.F. Floyd Mortuary in Spartanburg, S.C.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com