SCARLATO, Michael G.



Michael G. Scarlato age 73, of Norcross, GA, passed away on July 24, 2024. Service is being held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 11 AM, at Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King Street, Smyrna, GA 30080. Carmichael Funeral Home.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com