Rogers, Earl

Earl Vance Rogers, Jr., passed away peacefully in his home in Marietta, GA, surrounded by family, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, from BPDCN, a very rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. Earl is survived by his loving wife, Mary Head Rogers; son, Earl "Vance" (Brooks) Rogers III; daughters, Caroline (Nick) McCormick, Jeanne (Jeff) Leonard, and LeighRoss (Jared) Sacks; grandsons, Ragan Rogers and Grady Leonard; mother, Margie Joyner Rogers; sisters, Sheryl (Ray) Livingston and Vicki (George) Aldridge; and beloved nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Vance Rogers. A native of Augusta, GA, born on August 13, 1953, Earl attended the University of Georgia as a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and enjoyed many years of employment at Georgia Power and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Most fulfilling, however, was his time at the Georgia Hospital Association, where he was honored to serve hospitals across the state as the President and CEO. Approaching his retirement in January, when asked what he was planning to do next, he would beam and reply that he was "looking forward to becoming a full-time Granddaddy" to his precious grandsons.



A celebration of life will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2024, immediately followed by a reception. The family will gather for a private interment in Augusta, GA, on Saturday, September 14, 2024.



The family specifically requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



