Rabun, Jeanne

Jeanne Rabun, 73, of Roswell, Georgia, died peacefully at her home on Friday, August 23, 2024. She was born September 29, 1950, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Walton Rabun, Jr., of Atlanta. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Scott Rabun of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.



Jeanne graduated from Sandy Springs High School in 1968 and left Atlanta to briefly serve as a flight attendant for Southern Airways. A gifted artist, she returned to her hometown and settled in Roswell, Georgia, where she became an entrepreneur, establishing And Sew Forth…, a thriving home interiors business. She became known for handcrafting custom draperies and her other work with textiles.



Jeanne is survived by her mother, Barbara Carpenter Rabun; her son, Robert Declan Rabun, and his wife, Amanda; and siblings, Lee W. Rabun, III, Barbara Rabun, Romy Rabun, Clay S. Rabun; and her nieces and great-nephews.



A private family gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The family has requested that donations be made in her honor to the Atlanta Humane Society.



