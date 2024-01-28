PAYNE, James Ray



James Ray Payne, age 86, of Cartersville, GA, passed away on December 29, 2023.



Mr. Payne was born in Cartersville, on December 4, 1937, to the late Carl and Beatrice Sullivan Payne. Mr. Payne was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Payne.



He is survived by his companion of 59 years, Wendel Conine; sisters, Martha Payne and Ruth Payne Rutledge (Felton); niece, Carla Teems (Kyle); and nephew, Don Bryson (Regina); great-nieces, Sydney Ott (Madison) and Madeline Bolton (Josh); great-nephew, Tate Bryson; great-great-niece, Tinsley Bolton; and great-great-nephew, Fitz Bolton.



Mr. Payne was a graduate of Cartersville High School. He became a top producing real estate agent with Harry Norman Real Estate in Atlanta, in a long 40+ year career. In his spare time, Mr. Payne loved interior design and home decorating. He enjoyed the Opera, had a great sense of humor and always deemed "the life of the party".



Celebration of Ray Payne's life will be in the spring. Time and place will be announced later.



Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120, 770-382-3030.



