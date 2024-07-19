Obituaries

Norman, Ronald

1 hour ago

NORMAN, Dr. Ronald K.

Ronald K. Norman, DMin, of Douglasville, GA, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Funeral Service for Dr. Norman will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ, 1137 Avon Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Dr. Norman faithfully served as the founder and Pastor of The Bridge Church of God in Christ, Douglasville, GA. Viewing for Dr. Norman will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in our Chapel from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM at Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Lou Dobbs, conservative commentator and original CNN anchor, dies at 78

Credit: custom

Atlanta physician joining USA Gymnastics Men’s Team at 2024 Summer Olympics

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

World Cup looming, Mercedes-Benz Stadium invests millions in new tech
The Latest

Credit: File

Craig, Sylvia
1h ago
Green, Florine
1h ago
Brown, Gladys
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone
Final night of the Republican Convention: How to watch or livestream
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star game - again