Norman, Ronald

Ronald K. Norman, DMin, of Douglasville, GA, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Funeral Service for Dr. Norman will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ, 1137 Avon Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Dr. Norman faithfully served as the founder and Pastor of The Bridge Church of God in Christ, Douglasville, GA. Viewing for Dr. Norman will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in our Chapel from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM at Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.



