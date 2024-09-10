Obituaries

Lesser, Neil

2 hours ago

LESSER, Neil

Neil Lesser, born January 25, 1937, in Savannah, GA, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side. He grew up in Charleston, SC, before attending Georgia Tech, graduating in 1959 with an Electrical Engineering degree. Neil enjoyed a 34-year career with IBM and continued his work with AT&T post-retirement. He proudly served in the Air Force Reserves during the Bay of Pigs crisis in 1962.

Neil is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Carl Lesser; son, Joel Lesser; daughter, Karen (Matt) Humphrey; sister, Sandy (Chuck) Marcus; brother, Phil (Gracia) Lesser; and sister-in-law, Bonnie (Rick) Marcus. He was the grandfather to six cherished grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Atlanta.

Donations can be made to Congregation Dor Tamid or a charity of your choice.

